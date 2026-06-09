Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu has been extradited to Ghana to serve a 10-year prison sentence for corruption offences

The former Mahama appointee was convicted of stealing and misappropriating funds from the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre

Tamakloe-Attionu’s conviction involved over GH¢1.7 million misappropriated during a microfinance scheme gone wrong

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, has arrived in Ghana following her extradition from the United States to serve a 10-year prison sentence imposed on her by the Accra High Court.

Citi News reported that Attionu arrived at the Accra International Airport on June 9, after departing from Washington Dulles International Airport in the US at 11: 44 GMT.

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu extradited to Ghana to serve a 10-year prison sentence for corruption offences. Credit: Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicated that she was received by security personnel and taken into custody, where she underwent debriefing and medical examinations.

The US embassy also confirmed her extradition in a post on X, calling it a demonstration of commitment to accountability.

"Justice has no borders. The United States has extradited Sedina Tamakloe Attionu to Ghana, following her conviction on 70+ corruption-related charges, including embezzling more than $6M equivalent in Ghanaian taxpayer funds."

"This is our strong U.S.-Ghana law enforcement partnership in action, demonstrating a shared commitment to accountability, and the first extradition from the United States to Ghana since 2009."

Attionu was convicted in Ghana in April 2024 and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour on multiple charges, including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy, money laundering, and procurement breaches.

Why was Sedina Tamakloe Convicted?

According to the facts of the case, which was first filed in court in 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office investigated certain fraudulent disbursements of the centre's funds involving Tamakloe and Axim.

The investigations showed that in June 2014, MASLOC, which has been the subject of other scandals, invested GH¢150,000 in Obaatanpa Micro-Finance Company Limited, a microfinance company located at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

Afterwards, Tamakloe offered Obaatanpa another sum of GH¢500,000, but the firm refused because of the high interest rate.

However, the expected refund was not reflected in the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre's books.

Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu is a convict after being found guilty of stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss to public property. Credit: Sedina Tamakloe Attionu

Source: Facebook

In another instance, the duo were also found guilty of appropriating over GH¢1.7 million for a sensitisation exercise.

According to the case facts, Microfinance and Small Loans Centre was expected to provide GH¢20 each for 85,300 beneficiaries, amounting to GH¢1.7 million.

However, only GH¢1,300 was spent for the intended purpose, and Tamakloe and Axim misappropriated the rest.

What was considered before the extradition?

Tamakloe-Attionu's extradition was subject to a decision by the US Secretary of State.

According to the US Department of State, the Secretary of State considered:

Legal compliance: Whether extradition is lawful under the US-Ghana extradition treaty and US law.

Humanitarian concerns: Issues such as health, humanitarian grounds or risks of mistreatment.

International obligations: Ensuring surrender does not violate US commitments under treaties like the Convention Against Torture.

Submissions from parties: Written materials from the fugitive, her counsel or other interested parties may be considered.

In the extradition proceedings on April 12, the court found that there was probable cause to believe Attionu had committed the offences for which Ghana convicted her.

US addresses Ofori-Atta, Tamakloe extradition efforts

YEN.com.gh reported that the US government had stated that it would not interfere in the efforts to extradite Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

According to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the US said the same about former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Source: YEN.com.gh