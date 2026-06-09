Jazz legend James 'Blood' Ulmer passes away at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness

Ulmer's innovative blend of jazz, blues, and funk shaped modern music for nearly seven decades

His final performance took place at the 2024 Detroit Jazz Festival before retiring from the stage

Legendary American jazz guitarist, singer and composer James "Blood" Ulmer has died at the age of 86.

Jazz Legend James 'Blood' Ulmer Dies at 86 After Long Illness

Source: Instagram

Ulmer passed away peacefully on June 3 at the Upper East Side Rehabilitation and Nursing Centre in New York City, according to a statement released by his family.

"With deep sorrow and profound love, we announce the passing of James Blood Ulmer, a boldly innovative guitarist, singer, composer, and beloved family member," the family said.

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. However, reports indicate that the acclaimed musician had battled declining health in recent years.

According to The Guradian, the deceased's son, Mtume Ulmer, said he had endured a prolonged illness before his death.

Health challenges had reportedly forced Ulmer to step away from live performances. He played what would become his final concert at the 2024 Detroit Jazz Festival on September 1 before retiring from the stage.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in jazz and blues, Ulmer's death brings to a close a career spanning nearly seven decades. Throughout his career, he earned acclaim for blending jazz, blues, funk and avant-garde music into a distinctive sound that helped shape modern jazz.

The musician began his professional journey in the late 1950s, performing with soul-jazz groups in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before moving through music scenes in Columbus, Ohio, and later Detroit.

Born Willie James Ulmer in South Carolina in 1940, he initially played in funk and rhythm-and-blues bands, working alongside artists including Jewel Bryner and Hank Marr. His career took a major turn after relocating to New York in the early 1970s, where he embraced a more experimental musical approach.

His innovative style earned widespread praise, with Rolling Stone once describing him as "the most original electric guitarist to emerge since the late Jimi Hendrix."

Reflecting on his artistic evolution in a past interview, Ulmer said his move to New York inspired him to abandon conventional musical structures and pursue a more adventurous creative path, a decision that would define his legacy as one of jazz's most groundbreaking performers.

Source: YEN.com.gh