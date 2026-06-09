Frederick Leonard faces allegations of infidelity amid a tumultuous divorce from his estranged wife, Peggy Ovire

Peggy has accused the actress of having an affair with a married woman, identified as his bestie, Angel Nikky

An old post by Angel Nikky praising Leonard has resurfaced, stirring social media speculation and intense reactions

An old social media post by a woman linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding Nollywood actor Frederick Leonard has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention amid allegations made by his estranged wife, actress Peggy Ovire.

The post, originally shared in 2018 by a woman identified by social media users as Angel Nikky, emerged after Peggy publicly accused Leonard of being involved with a married woman as their marital dispute continues to unfold online.

In the resurfaced post, Angel Nikky expressed admiration for Leonard and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, praising their appearance, charisma, and sense of style.

She described Leonard as an "actor extraordinaire" and referred to both men as "all shades of dapper."

The old post began circulating on social media shortly after Peggy shared a video showing Leonard in the company of Angel Nikky at comedian Funnybone's recent comedy show in Lagos.

See the Instagram post below:

While the 2018 message does not establish any romantic relationship between Leonard and Angel Nikky, many social media users pointed to it as they discussed the allegations currently surrounding the actor's marriage.

The latest development follows a series of Instagram Stories posted by Peggy on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in which she accused Leonard of deliberately delaying their divorce proceedings and alleged that he was involved with a married woman who has children.

Peggy also reposted a message she had originally shared in February, questioning whether any woman would remain in a marriage after discovering her husband was allegedly involved with another married woman. She claimed the woman at the centre of the allegations had previously been introduced to her as a friend.

The controversy has generated widespread reactions online, with many users visiting Angel Nikky's social media pages. Her Instagram comment section has since been disabled amid the growing attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh