The family of late President Atta Mills has disclosed that the late former president died of Sinus Infection in 2012

His younger brother Samuel Atta Mills disclosed that contrary to rumours that the autopsy report may be hiding some secrets, the AMA vetted the cause of death before issuing a death certificate

He also said former aide of the late president, Koku Anyidoho, has no business demanding to see the autopsy report because he is not a family member

The family of Ghana's late former president John Evans Atta Mills has crushed conspiracy theories about the statesman's death, disclosing that he was killed by Sinus Infection.

The former president's younger brother, Samuel Atta Mills, said the medical problem started around 2005 but worsened with time.

"He had to go for chemotherapy; he had to go for radiotherapy, and it was all those complications, those were all part of it," he told Joy News in an interview.

According to the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Sinus infections are caused by the buildup of fluids in the air-filled pockets in the face (sinuses). This fluid buildup allows germs to grow.

"We are satisfied with what killed him," he stressed.

His comments follow rumours about suspected foul play in the death of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) president in July 2012. The rumours have been intensified by comments from the late president's former aide, Koku Anyidoho, demanding the autopsy report on Atta Mills.

But dismissing the rumours, Samuel Atta Mills, also the MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) in the Central Region, said the relevant state authorities had vetted the circumstances under which the former president died.

"Autopsy report is personal for the family. Is he a family member?" he quizzed, referring to Mr Anyidoho.

He added:

"What is his business asking for an autopsy report? We took the autopsy report from the 37 Military Hospital; we went to AMA.

"Professor Mills was buried there with a death certificate from AMA, we had to take the autopsy report over there. That is when they granted us the burial certificate. What is his business asking?"

Family Of Late Former President Furious Koku Anyidoho's NGO Managing Grave

YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that the family of Ghana’s late former president is furious with the government for allowing an NGO headed by Koku Anyidoho to allegedly move his body.

The younger brother of the late former president, Samuel Atta Mills, said it was wrong for the Atta Mills Institute run by Mr. Anyidoho, the late president’s former aide, to manage the grave.

He said the family does not recognise the Atta Mills Institute.

“It is not proper to allow the NGO to make changes to the grave without recourse to the family,” Samuel Atta Mills was angry.

