Sarkodie Drops Cryptic Post, Fans Link to Stonebwoy's Tweet About Fake Love

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has sparked widespread reactions on social media after sharing a cryptic message that many fans believe may be linked to recent comments made by dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

The award-winning rapper took to X on June 2, 2026, and posted a statement attributed to American rap icon Jay-Z, suggesting that people should not forget those who supported them on their journey.

"The roots remember even when the trees pretend... HOV," Sarkodie wrote.

See Sarkodie's X (Twitter) post below:

Stonebwoy jabs as Sarkodie, Shatta London linkup

Sarkodie's post comes on the heels of a recent controversy triggered by a tweet from Stonebwoy.

The BHIM Nation boss shared a cryptic statement in which he suggested that some relationships are built on convenience rather than genuine affection.

Stonebwoy claimed that two unnamed individuals had maintained a friendship based on mutual interests and timing, describing it as a "convenient friendship."

He further suggested that such relationships lack sincerity, adding that even the devil would disapprove of people pretending to be close while harbouring different intentions.

His comment, following the link-up between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie at Kweku Smoke's concert in London, many took Stonebwoy's tweet as a shade to his colleagues.

Reactions to Sarkodie's tweet amid Stonebwoy controversy

It is no wonder that Sarkodie's tweet has also generated massive interest online, with several social media users drawing connections between the rapper's message and Stonebwoy's post that appeared to address friendship and loyalty.

Although neither musician mentioned any names, Sarkodie's latest post has rekindled speculation among fans, with many suggesting that it could also be a subtle response to Stonebwoy's earlier remarks.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@SirRay100 said:

"Are you trying to shade Stonebwoy?? Please, next time, fire a direct shot, not innuendos!"

@larbi_suarez said:

"Rasta Man throw one stone, norr, your man turn Shakespeare, you go talk truth if you no repent from your evil ways, always trying to be an instigator between BOBO and Achidudu, the Lord will deal with you. Amen."

@Gomezdersolohit said:

"Yes ooo @sarkodie. When man was nobody, he put his hands on his back before greeting you, but now industry people make him think that he has reached your level."

@WONDERBERKOH said:

"The roots symbolise where someone comes from, their history, origins, struggles and values. The trees symbolise the visible person they have become after gaining success, fame or power."

Sarkodie donates at Yaw Sarpong’s family funeral

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie was among the public figures at the final funeral rites of gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

The musician supported the bereaved family with a GH₵10,000 donation during the ceremony.

Sarkodie's gesture drew attention as many paid respect to one of Ghana’s late gospel voices.

Source: YEN.com.gh