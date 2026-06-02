The United States is reportedly preparing a major overhaul of its visa processing system across Africa, reducing the number of embassies and consulates that can handle visa applications

Applicants in affected countries may have to travel to designated regional hubs to complete visa processes

Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali and Johannesburg are among the locations expected to remain full-service visa processing centres

The United States is preparing to significantly reduce the number of diplomatic missions across Africa that can process visa applications, according to reports citing US officials and an internal State Department memo.

The proposed changes would see the number of embassies and consulates handling visa applications reduced from nearly 50 to 20.

The United States plans a major restructuring of visa processing services across Africa. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Jake Wyman/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The restructuring is expected to take effect in the coming weeks as part of broader efforts by the Trump administration to tighten immigration controls and streamline overseas operations.

Under the plan, selected diplomatic missions will serve as regional visa processing hubs, while consular sections in other countries will continue operating with limited services.

Individuals seeking immigrant and non-immigrant visas from countries without designated hubs may be required to travel to another African nation to complete their applications.

The move is expected to increase travel costs and logistical challenges for many applicants.

Despite the changes, non-hub embassies and consulates will continue providing assistance to American citizens, including passport services, emergency support, diplomatic visas and certain national interest cases.

The State Department said it regularly evaluates overseas operations to ensure resources are deployed efficiently and in line with US priorities.

According to the reported memo, the 20 hubs expected to retain full visa processing services include cities such as Accra, Lagos, Nairobi, Kigali, Kampala, Dakar, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Addis Ababa and Yaoundé.

The development comes amid broader changes to US immigration policies and consular operations, with officials seeking to centralise services while maintaining a diplomatic presence across the continent.

If implemented, the new structure could reshape how thousands of African applicants access US visa services in the future.

Source: YEN.com.gh