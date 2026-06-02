A University of the Free State lecturer has raised concerns over a growing reading crisis among primary school learners in Africa

The lecturer links declining attention spans among learners to increased use of social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram

He argues that the fast-paced nature of digital content is affecting children’s ability to focus on longer written texts in classrooms

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A lecturer at the University of the Free State has raised concerns over what he describes as a deepening reading crisis affecting school children in South Africa.

Dr Remeredzayi Gudyanga, who teaches curriculum studies at the university’s Faculty of Education, warned that a significant number of Grade 4 pupils are struggling to read for meaning, pointing to broader challenges in foundational literacy.

A University of the Free State lecturer raises concerns about declining reading levels among South African learners. Photo credit: UFS/Facebook, Martin Lelievre/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, about 80% of learners at that level are unable to properly comprehend written texts, a situation he says requires urgent attention from education stakeholders.

In an opinion piece, Gudyanga argued that the rise of social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram is playing a role in reshaping how children concentrate and process information.

He explained that learners who spend extended periods on short-form digital content often struggle to adjust to classroom environments that require sustained focus and deeper thinking.

The lecturer noted that while some pupils display behaviours similar to attention-related disorders, the issue may be linked to how digital platforms are structured to provide constant stimulation and instant feedback.

He added that moving children from fast-paced digital environments into traditional learning settings creates a noticeable disconnect in attention and engagement.

Gudyanga cautioned that simply restricting access to devices may not fully resolve the challenge, as learners may still expect rapid stimulation even without screens.

Instead, he suggested that schools should focus on helping pupils understand and develop their attention skills, particularly those needed for reading and comprehension.

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Source: YEN.com.gh