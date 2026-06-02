A young man has triggered reactions on social media after he recounted the setback he faced in his quest to travel abroad

He stated that it all happened after passport control officers at the Kotoka Airport in Accra said the image in his passport was that of a woman

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the ordeal suffered by the man in his quest to travel abroad

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A Ghanaian man has sparked social media reactions after he opened up about a setback he suffered in his attempt to travel to the US.

In a now-viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man explained in an interview that it all happened years ago at Kotoka Airport.

A young man recounts at Kotoka Airport after being told passport had a woman's image. Photo credit: @Dima Berlin, NIPAH DENNIS /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He said what he thought was a mere formality took an unexpected twist after two officers said there was an issue with his passport.

Pressed for answers on what the issue was, the young man said he was taken aback after being informed that the picture in his passport was not him, but a woman.

Left in disbelief, he showed his passport to other people around him, who confirmed that the image in the passport was indeed his

“Persons around there all confirmed that the passport had my picture, but the passport control officers insisted they saw a woman’s image.”

The video concluded with the man stating that it took the intervention of a senior immigration officer to intercede on his behalf and vouch for him at the airport so he could be allowed to board the plane.

The US, under President Donald Trump, is tightening regulations regarding travel to America. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained many reactions.

Watch the TikTok interview of the young man on the setback he faced.

Reactions to Ghanaian sharing ordeal at airport

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man.

Dszn stated:

“May this story not happen to any of my friends.”

SUPERWOMAN stated:

“This happened to a friend of mine.”

Kumah added:

“This happened to my uncle; he couldn’t travel.”

Ohema Angie indicated:

“Story of my life, it happened to me too 23 years ago on my way to Canada.”

Apst. DMensah added:

“This happened to someone I know and I prayed for him.”

Jallo Empire Travel & Tour Agency stated:

“To be realistic, the issue of someone’s face not fully matching an old passport photo can sometimes happen naturally over time. People gain or lose weight, change hairstyles, grow beards, remove piercings, age differently, or simply look different from a passport photo taken many years ago. That alone does not automatically mean something spiritual or mysterious occurred.”

Immigration lawyer advises migrants on deportations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that immigration lawyer Akua Poku enlightened immigrants on ICE raids.

In a video, she explained that migrants have constitutional rights and must insist on them when arrested by ICE officers.

She encouraged Ghanaians to seek legal help when dealing with immigration-related arrests.

Source: YEN.com.gh