A family arrived from abroad for a special gathering at Odo Broni's residence in East Legon

The occasion centred around a newborn baby girl and a decision that caught the attention of many online

Odo Broni was seen holding the sleeping child in her arms as relatives gathered for the memorable moment

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A family reportedly travelled from abroad to Odo Broni's East Legon residence to hold a special naming ceremony for their newborn daughter.

Touching moment as family names baby after Odo Broni at Lumba's house. Image credit: Teamodobroni1, Bawumia

Source: TikTok

The heartwarming event came to light after a video shared by TikTok blogger Abebe TV began circulating online.

According to the blogger's narration, the family brought their newborn baby girl from abroad to Ghana with the intention of naming the child after Odo Broni.

The ceremony was held at the residence where Odo Broni currently lives, drawing together family members and loved ones who gathered to witness the special occasion.

The atmosphere appeared warm and calm as relatives sat together and participated in the traditional naming event.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In the video, several family members could be seen seated together while discussions and ceremonial activities took place. The gathering appeared to be centred around the newborn baby and the honour being bestowed on Odo Broni.

Odo Broni shared special moment with newborn

One of the most touching moments from the ceremony came when Odo Broni was seen holding the baby girl in her arms.

The newborn appeared to be fast asleep as she rested comfortably while being cradled by Odo Broni. Family members looked on as the moment unfolded, creating a scene that many viewers described as emotional and memorable.

The gesture carried significant meaning, especially considering the family's decision to name their daughter after her. For many observers, it reflected the admiration and respect the family holds for Odo Broni.

Watch another TikTok video below:

The video showed the newborn remaining calm throughout the gathering as relatives celebrated the occasion and welcomed her into the family.

Video attracts attention on social media

Following the circulation of the footage online, many social media users shared reactions to the unique naming ceremony.

The ceremony also sparked conversations about the impact people can have on others, leading families to honour them in special ways.

Although further details about the family were not disclosed in the video, the touching ceremony left a lasting impression on viewers.

The video of Odo Broni holding the sleeping baby girl served as the highlight of the day, turning what was already a meaningful naming ceremony into a memorable moment that quickly gained attention online.

Daddy Lumba’s radio station sends a heartfelt message to Odo Broni on her birthday. Photo credit: @MBawumia & @DaddyLumbaOfficial

Source: Facebook

DL FM celebrates Odo Broni's birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Ofori, the second wife of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, celebrated her birthday on April 15, 2026.

DLFM, a radio station owned by Daddy Lumba, as he was popularly called, celebrated his second wife on social media.

Ghanaians on social media who saw the post thronged the comment section to share varied opinions on her birthday celebration.

Source: YEN.com.gh