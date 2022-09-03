Jermani Thompson met an untimely death after her hair became tangled in a belt loader while she was unloading luggage from a plane that had landed

The tragic incident took place around 10 pm at New Orleans Airport, where the 26-year-old woman worked as a baggage handler

Miss Thompson was rushed to the hospital when the incident took place but was pronounced dead upon arrival

According to Louis Armstrong, the New Orleans Airport's Director of Communications, Jermani Thompson, was at the airport apron where aircraft are parked, loaded, unloaded, refuelled, boarded, and maintained. The sad incident happened on August 30 at about ten o'clock at night.

Jermani Thompson worked as a ground support agent for GAT Airlines. A company representative claimed that while the 26-year-old was working, her hair became tangled in the belt loader. The airline's CEO received a statement on behalf of the company to express their sorrow about the unfortunate turn of events. He said:

We are devastated and doing everything we can to help her family and friends. In this extremely trying time, kindly express your best wishes to everyone at our New Orleans station.

In an interview, Miss Thompson's mother, Dorsey, spoke about how much her daughter loved basketball. Dorsey also provided information on the specifics of her daughter's passing. She said:

The doctor said that her hair became caught in the conveyer and that they attempted to cut it, but were unable. She passed while en route to the hospital.

A coworker who saw the horrible event remembered what transpired as well. He added:

We can see her hair from where we are seated. That picture won't leave my mind. People simply can't stop sobbing about it, and we spent a lot of time working with her each day. It doesn't feel real, at all.

