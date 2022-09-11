Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has called on President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to take over the funeral rites of Queen Elizabeth II

Dressed in all black, showing that she was mourning and signifying that she was serious about her plea, she noted that the Asantes are known to hold huge funerals

The video has sparked various reactions from Ghanaians, with many people laughing at her request to the President and Asantehene

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has issued a plight to President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to take charge of the funeral rites of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II and Diana Asamoah. Photo Source: @thedianaasamoah

Source: Getty Images

The Queen died at Balmoral Castle, United Kingdom, on September 8, 2022, after ruling for 70 years. Her death has taken a hit on many people around the world, including some Ghanaian celebrities such as Diana Asamoah.

Reacting to the heartbreaking news of the Queen's passing, Diana Asamoah made a heartfelt video pleading with President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II to push for the Queen's funeral rites to be held in Ghana.

In a viral video that was posted on TikTok, Diana Asamoah noted that the Ashanti Kingdom holds the record of hosting some of the historic funerals in the country.

The 'Ye Hia Wadom' hitmaker explained that the funeral rites of Prince Philip, who was the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the husband of the late Queen, was not benefitting enough, looking at the high status he held when he was alive.

Therefore as a royal, the Asantehene should do his due diligence in ensuring that the Queen's funeral is held in Ghana.

Video has stirred up hilarious comments from Ghanaians on social media

makanziequeen:

honestly I don't know why am laughingI never knew queen Elizabeth has extended family in Ghana

barikisusuleman2:

Twene jonas will come n get u

onahmensah:

Maybe she wants to be a comedian, cos eiii

Miss Akugold1:

aah I'm sure she's joking

Jacob Awine:

She trying to play smartness here, by making a mockery of her main man, hmmmm

sameo:

I'm just laughing n i dont know whyyyyyyy,,herrhh gh

