A video trending online shows massive floods have overrun the president's hometown of Kyebi

The video shows streets, houses, farms, bridges among other areas, completely covered by the rushing flood waters

A narrator speaking Twi said the extent of the flooding is unprecedented and has even blamed illegal mining activities

A video showing heavy floods at president Nana Akufo-Addo’s hometown of Kyebi in the Akyem Abuakwa area of the Eastern Region is trending.

The video was published by Kesben FM and shows a vast area of the Eastern Region town overrun by flood waters.

The 1:30s video was published on Facebook on Thursday, September 29, 2022. According to a narrator, the floods have been caused by long hours of rainfall on Wednesday, September 28.

The male voice said residents had to be evacuated from their homes due to the floods.

The narrator said in Twi that it was the first time in over 50 years that the community is experiencing such heavy floods.

According to the narrator, some residents also believe the floods have been caused by the activities of illegal mining in the Kyebi area.

