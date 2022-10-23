People close to Nana Akufo-Addo's former personal pastor Rev Owusu Bempah have disclosed that his life is under threat

One of Rev Owusu Bempah's junior pastors has disclosed that the popular man of God is being followed by strange-looking men

Owusu Bempah grabbed headlines not long ago when he disclosed that he has stopped praying for the president because the president has hardened his heart to God's command

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The life of popular preacher and president Nana Akufo-Addo’s former personal pastor, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, is allegedly under threat.

People close to the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International said suspicious-looking individuals have been monitoring the church and the self-proclaimed prophet’s home for days.

Charles Owusu, one of the junior pastors at the church and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has told local language radio station, Okay FM, that the situation is getting out of hand.

Rev Owusu Bempah is founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International. Source: UGC.

Source: Facebook

“From Monday, the security men who watch over the church 24/7 noticed that some people came around. Some were in police uniforms, others were in a trotro bus, which is a 207 Bus, and there was a private car along with a PickUp. They stood infront of the church for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The interesting thing is the security men could see them but then they couldn't see the security guys. For a long time to stood there, sat around and stayed monitoring the church. There were some men in police uniforms but we can't say for sure if they were policemen. So, when they saw the security men come out, they drove off,” he added.

It is not only at Prophet Owusu Bempah's church that strange men have been seen monitoring, unmarked cars and unidentified men also monitor his house, according Charles Owusu.

“We have also noticed that just around our father's house some people are hovering around there. They don't know how we know and we won't tell them. As they are monitoring the movements, we don't understand,” Charles Owusu said.

He said the Odorkor police have been informed. He said their statements have been taken and police have promised to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Akufo-Addo Has Turned From God - Owusu Bempah Explains Economic Hardship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has said Ghana is facing a myriad of economic and other problems because President Nana Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen to God anymore.

‘The Nation’s Prophet’ as he is known popularly, said just like the biblical Saul, the president has hardened his heart to the advice of God.

Rev. Owusu Bempah told RTV Ghana, an online-based local language media house, that just like Samuel (a prophet) distanced himself from Saul because of his stubbornness, he has also distanced himself from the president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh