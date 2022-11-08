The Christian Council of Ghana has backed President Akufo-Addo's 'sika mpɛ dede' mantra

According to the Chairman of the Council, Rt. Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, the saying is very true as money hates noise

Rev Mantey also admonished Ghanaians to desist from running negative commentary on the economy since such pronouncements in part led to the current economic crisis

The Christian Council of Ghana has called on the populace to desist from running negative commentary on the economy.

According to the Chairman of the Council, Rt. Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, such pronouncements have partly contributed to the current economic crisis.

Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana Rt Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey Image Credit: @macedonia.presbychurch

Source: Facebook

Addressing a gathering in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi, Rev Mantey said such consistent doomsday prophecies on the economy do not augur well for the country and dampen investor confidence.

Backing President Nana Akufo-Addo's 'sika mpɛ dede' mantra, he stressed the rampant lamentations on the economy must be reduced.

"..When things are not going well, there's a place we say it. But for us to parade and muddy our image as Ghanaians in the media is not good. The more we speak negatively about our country, the more the prices of things will go up... That's the message somebody put across the other day and said 'sika mpɛ dede'", he said.

Explaining further, he said foreign investors limit or stop their foreign inflows to countries where gloomy images have been painted of their economies.

While appealing to the ordinary citizenry to tone down their doom pronouncements, he also called on the government to put in place the necessary measures to help address the country's dire financial situation.

The general hardships in the economy have led to agitations from a section of the populace who are demanding the resignation of President Akufo-Addo for failing to put concrete steps in place to address the present challenges.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the president had addressed the nation on steps being taken to save the ailing Ghanaian economy.

The economy, which is in turmoil necessitating the country's return to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was the focus of his speech to the country.

