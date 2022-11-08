Organisers of Saturday's Kumepreko Reloaded demonstration have begun processes to collate signatures

The woes of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are deepening by the day.

This is after organisers of the Kumepreko Reloaded demonstration put in place processes to collate signatures which will be attached to a petition to Parliament.

L-R: Lawyer Martin Kpebu, President Akufo-Addo in a hearty chat with Veep Bawumia Image Credit: @martin.kpebu

The group's demand is for the august body to initiate impeachment proceedings against the two leaders in the country.

Martin Kpebu Calls On Parliament To Fast-Track Processes Towards Removal Of Finance Minister

That's not all; the organisers also want Parliament to fast-track processes towards the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This move to involve Parliament comes less than 24 hours before the deadline of an ultimatum granted the trio to resign.

Martin Kpebu Rallies Ghanaians To Append SIgnatures To Online Petition For Parliament To Impeach Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, lead convener of the Kumepreko Reloaded demonstration, Martin Kpebu, expressed optimism that thousands of Ghanaians will join and append their signatures to the online petition.

"That petition is gaining traction, many of our fellow citizens have signed up. So, we will be drawing more attention to it so that thousands and possibly millions of our fellow citizens would sign up then we would present same to Parliament," lawyer Kpebu said.

This comes after a demonstration last Saturday to protest what has been described as the worsening economic situation in the country.

Hundreds of Ghanaians who hit the streets of Accra for the protest demanded better living conditions in the country. They also called for the head of the three latest by Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

With less than 24 hours to the day and no sign of any resignations, the organisers of the demonstration say they will officially petition Parliament to impeach the three for mismanaging the Ghanaian economy.

Kume Preko Reloaded: Protesters Brandish Placards Against Akufo-Addo Like “Sika Mpɛ Mismanagement”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thousands of protesters taking part in the Kumepreko reloaded demonstration had found rather interesting ways to send their disapproval of Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

They used placards with interesting inscriptions to criticise the president and his team of economists.

