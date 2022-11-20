The AMA has moved to clear squatters at a slum area that is fast expanding

The Assembly says residents of Kofikrom and its environs have been engaging in many nefarious activities that border on criminality, public health and safety

The AMA estimates that at least 100 illegal structures would have been demolished by the end of the exercise

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has disclosed that it will soon storm Kofikrom, a slum area close to the North Industrial Area to clear squatters.

In a publication on its website, the AMA said its taskforce would be demolishing at least 100 illegal structures built on waterways

“The exercise follows an order from the La court after a series of engagements between Public Health Officers and squatters to vacate the location due to the danger their activities pose to public safety,” the statement from the AMA said.

The Kofikrom slum area is fast expanding, according to the AMA. Source: UGC/@AMA.gov.gh

Head of Public Affairs at the AMA Gilbert Nii Ankrah has said some of the structures have been constructed on storm drains and therefore get flooded during heavy downpours.

Also, the squatters have been accused of consistently dumping refuse into the drains, causing them to choke and causing flooding anytime it rains.

The squatters were further accused of practicing open defecation in the drains and thereby causing the spread of diseases.

Some of the squatters also throw their natures call tied in polythene bags into some adjoining buildings, including companies such as the ECG Technical Office, Duraplast Company limited and Ashfoam limited the AMA public affairs head disclosed.

"We have had alleged reports of how some of them jump into the nearby company to steal on several occasions... Most of the structures are believed to be used as brothels by sex workers as well,” Nii Ankrah added.

The AMA did not specify when the demolition will start but said it is bent on ejecting the squatters. The Assembly urged squatters to move out of the area as soon as possible.

AMA Sanctions 10 Street Preachers For Making Noise & Operating Without Permit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that officials of the AMA stormed the streets of Accra to apprehend a number of preachers who have been proclaiming the gospel in loud speakers.

In addition to the 10 preachers were also five individuals who were spotted announcing different products for sale through their public address systems.

The AMA has since sanctioned the persons apprehended for operating without a permit and making noise contrary to AMA Abatement of Noise Bye-Law 2017.

