The Ministry of Interior has released the full schedule of public holidays in Ghana for 2023

The first of such days is Constitution day which falls on Saturday, January 7 2023

The holiday has however been shifted to Monday, January 9 and is expected to be observed as such throughout the country

Government Declares Monday, January 9 As Public Holiday

A statement signed by the minister, Ambrose Dery notified the general public that the holiday has been shifted to Monday, January 9.

“In view of the fact that 7th January 2023 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 9th January 2023 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”

Another statement provided the full list of 13 statutory public holidays and 2 commemorative days to be observed across the country.

Among some of them include the Easter holidays which begin on Friday, April 7 and end on Monday, April 10.

Another public holiday in commemoration of Ghana's independence is also slated for March 6 which falls on a Monday.

May Day in honour of worker's is also fixed for May 1 which also falls on a Monday.

Government Fails To Give Tentative Dates For Celebration Of Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha

The schedule however failed to give tentative dates for the observation of the Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations because they’re movable feasts. Dates for the celebration of such Islamic holidays are provided by the Office of the Chief Imam and are subject to the sightings of the moon.

Some netizens have been reacting to the news of the public holidays for 2023.

Philip Opoku

7th January and 4th August are the most useless holidays. In my opinion they should be scrapped. We prefer the 1st July republic day.

Emmanuel Gadri

1st July as republic day is important day in Ghana, why not observe as public holiday?

Harold AD

How can you include both non-working days Sunday 1st and Saturday 7th as Statutory Public Holidays...?

Ghana Now Has 9 Public Holidays In A Calendar Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that August 4 of every year is known as Founders Day.

Also, the birthday of Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, which hitherto was marked as the country’s Founders Day, has now been changed to Nkrumah Memorial Day while January 7 is known as Constitution Day.

This comes after the government tabled an amendment to the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill 2018 in parliament on Thursday, 13 December 2018.

Source: YEN.com.gh