Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has disclosed how some BNI agents were dispatched to take him out but he prevailed through the power of God

He told Footprints on Citi TV that the incident happened during the PNDC era when he was critical of regime

According to him, two of the BNI officers have passed on with one still in active service

Renowned preacher of the Gospel Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has said that he was marked for assassination by some powerful people in government during Ghana's military regime.

He alleged that three agents of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), which has been renamed National Bureau of Investigations (NIB), were once dispatched to his home to take him out but he prevailed.

"So, they came, and I said 'I know why you are here, and I am not dying today, nor will I die tomorrow, and I will outlive all of you'," he narrated on Footprints, a religious programme on Citi TV.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams (L) and a random shot of BNI agents in uniform.

The founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination of Action Chapel International (ACI) said the incident happened during the military regime of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC). The regime was led by the late Jerry John Rawlings.

Duncan-Williams admitted that at the time he was not wise and his criticism of the state was fierce and unrelenting.

Narrating the assassination attempt, the respected man of God said one of the NIB agents came to see him while he was praying with a group of other pastors and told him "I can’t do this [assassinate him]".

The Archbishop said he asked the agent, "you can’t do what?" and he said "three of us are coming for you tonight."

Duncan-Williams added:

“And then I said 'I know, don’t worry about it'. He [NIB agent] asked me how I know about the attempt and I said I am aware."

According to him two of the agents have since passed on, with one still in active service.

Source: YEN.com.gh