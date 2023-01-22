Eugene Arhin has denied allegations that he was recently in Canada to visit his new wife and baby

The director of communications at the presidency said the claims by the Kevin Taylor, a news personality, are malicious and false

Eugene Arhin maintains he is still divorced and has no baby and a new wife; he has asked Ghanaians to ignore the claims by Kevin Taylor

Director of Communications at the presidency Eugene Arhin has said recent claims against him by vlogger and a fierce critic of the Nana Akufo-Addo government, Kevin Taylor, are false.

Kevin Taylor, who is also active on Facebook, posted that Arhin flew first class to Canada to visit his new wife and new baby.

It is not clear what Kevin Taylor's motives are for making the claim, but Eugene Arhin's divorce processes grabbed headlines two years ago.

Kevin Taylor posted the following, along with other claims, on Facebook:

“He [Arhin] left Ghana yesterday through Amsterdam to Canada in a first class KL691 AMS- YYZ/ business class. His new wife or whatever has delivered in Canada and He’s going to see the baby. He does not even trust the Hospital System in Ghana,"

But in a sharp rebuttal on Saturday, January 21, 2023 the young communications director at the presidency said the Facebook post by Kevin Taylor is false.

"Kindly ignore the recent malicious Facebook post made against me by one Kevin Taylor, someone whose rise to “fame” has been through the peddling of lies. It contains nothing but falsehoods, outright fabrications, and untruths. The last time I checked, I was still divorced. I don’t have a 'new wife or whatever' who is pregnant and has delivered in Canada, neither do I have a new baby. Disregard his allegations, and treat it with the contempt it deserves," he also posted on Facebook.

