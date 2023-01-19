A young lady has motivated many people online with her story of how she defied the odds to bring out the entrepreneurial skills in her

Sharing a thread on Twitter, the young lady revealed she used money meant for her school fees as a start-up for her food business

Netizens who reacted to the post commended the lady for her will to push her business forward despite the teething challenges she faced in the beginning

A young lady has taken a trip down memory lane on how she birthed her food business 3 years ago

In a series of tweets, the young lady @ade_autority in recalling the humble beginning of her business said she used her school fees as startup capital.

Lady motivates the youth with how she started her food business Photo credit _ade Authority/Twitter

She admitted that along the line, she encountered challenges ranging from location, security, and water supply, but she persevered, having it at the back of her mind that her quest to become an entrepreneur was not going to be smooth sailing.

She concluded by adding that three years down the line, her dream is taking shape.

Her focus has now shifted from selling beans alone to providing all kinds of African dishes and also doing food delivery service.

“3 years ago I laid on the student bed , unsure of what the future holds. An idea came to my head and immediately took my school fee to commence it. This day , 3years later , this is how far that has brought us This project is the toughest I have ever had to do” she said

Netizens laud her ambition

Netizens who saw the post commended her for being consistent and determined in her quest to grow her businesses.

@shir_bHn

So now make me self think of what to use my school invest on....if risk take me naaani..... Hamdullah.

@HABEEBMAYOWA

- this kind of tweet makes me believe consistency is the key to success sis you are strong konibaje more success@teehemsod

@teehemsod

Congratulations! This is a big win against all odds. I understand work is still ongoing, but please consider doing a fire risk assessment on your kitchen, the gas hose lying on the floor can be controlled. Congratulations again.

