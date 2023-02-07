The twin sister of Christian Atsu has said she has received confirmation from an agent that her brother is safe and sound

Christiana Atsupie Twasam said despite the confirmation she is preparing to leave for Turkey to see his brother and hear his voice

Christian Atsu, Black Stars winger, was trapped under rubble for 26 hours after a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6

The female twin of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has said although she has gotten word that her brother is safe and sound after being rescued from a pile of rubble, she is preparing to leave for Turkey to see things for herself.

Christiana Atsupie Twasam has said she received a call from the agent of the former Chelsea and Newcastle star on Tuesday morning that her brother is being treated at a hospital.

Christiana Atsupie (L) has said her brother Christian Atsu is safe. Source: UGC.

Speaking to Crime Check TV on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, she said the following in Twi:

"We thank God though but I want to hear his voice before I calm down. I am preparing to leave for Turkey. I want to see the extent of the injury he has sustained...these past few hours have not been easy, it has been tears and prayers to God."

The Hataysport Sporting playmaker, Christian Atsu was in the same building as club director Taner Savut and other members of the club when a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey, Syria and surrounding countries on Monday dawn.

After the devastating earthquake, buildings collapsed in the city of Hatay and trapped Atsu and hundreds of other people under piles of rubble.

Atsu was trapped under rubble for 26 hours until he was found early Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Although there had been unsubstantiated reports that the player had not been found, Atsu's sister told Crime Check TV, a network that works closely with Atsu to free prison inmates, that her twin is safe and sound at a hospital in Turkey.

Christiana Atsupie Twasam spoke to the local language TV network from her base in the UK.

