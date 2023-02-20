The late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu’s demise has thrown the footballing community into a state of mourning

His former Black Stars teammates who played for their respective clubs over the weekend took turns mourning him

Some of them including Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and others wore ‘RIP Atsu’ shirts underneath their jerseys

Christian Atsu’s demise has not only thrown Ghana into a state of mourning but the global footballing community as well.

When news of his demise was publicly announced on Saturday, February 18, 2023, various football league matches honoured him with a minute silence before the games.

L-R: A smiling picture of Christian Atsu; Mohammed Kudus(top right) and Jordan Ayew (top left) displaying their "RIP Atsu" shirts Image Credit: @bobbytheblogger @Max TV @maxtvgh

Atsu's body found in earthquake rubble after 12 days

Twelve days after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Atsu was confirmed dead after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble which has so far claimed more than 46,000 lives.

As his Ghanaian teammates took their turn on the pitch for their various foreign clubs, they mourned the demise of their colleague.

Kudus, Ayew, other Ghanaian players wear "RIP Atsu" shirts

Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew and other Ghanaian players wore “RIP Atsu” shirts as they remembered Atsu.

Ajax midfielder Kudus who displayed the message after scoring a goal for his club was spared the mandatory yellow card shown to players who remove their jerseys.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew also wore the shirt with the inscription underneath his jersey and displayed it at full-time in the game against Brentford.

Other Ghanaian players including Jeffrey Schlupp and Ludogorets Razgrad striker Bernard Tekpetey did the same gesture.

Some netizens have been reacting to the gesture by Atsu's former teammates, some of which have been sampled by YEN.com.gh.

Atsu's twin sister Atsupie breaks down

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's twin, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was overwhelmed by emotions as her brother's mortal remains arrived in Ghana.

Atsu's body, in a casket draped in Ghana colours, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The twin sister, who had travelled to Turkey earlier, was part of the delegation that brought the player's remains.

