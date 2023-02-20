Christian Atsu’s supporters could not control their tears after his body arrived at the Kotoka International Airport

He was welcomed by the vice president and a few dignitaries, and his fans could not hold back their tears

A staunch fan of Atsu fell to the ground and wept so loudly, describing the reasons for the unbearable pain she was feeling

Christian Atsu’s demise has led to national mourning and devastation. The ex-black stars and Hatayspor winger‘s mortal remains were brought to Ghana and his fans could not stand the scene.

After the earthquake in Turkey, every Ghanaian prayed for his safety and people had their hopes high even after two weeks of going missing in the rubble.

His mortal remains were returned to Ghana and a group of supporters cried in pain and proved how much they loved him.

A woman who revealed that she witnessed Atsu’s kindness and selflessness fell to the ground and wept bitterly.

She could not control her tears and had to be held and consoled as if a close family member of hers had died.

When transported to the 37 Military Hospital, his mortal remains were also accompanied and welcomed with tears.

Some people are still in doubt and overwhelmed, hoping it is not Atsu.

Watch video of Christian Atsu’s fans crying her:

Netizens reacted to Christian Atsu’s fans screaming at the Kotoka international airport

abenakwabena_benedicta comemmted:

I'm wondering how god (if he exist) will feel watching us suffer just because of something called sin, na who are we to blame? Why creating us if we will end up like this? Which person can watch their fellow humans go through pains? Heaven and hell is Africa's and white peoples, I know so called believers will come after me.

prof_porsh commented:

The pain is so tangible for me - I can only but imagine how his close associates and family feel. Heart wrenching and Devastating

tracynanaama commented:

Who are we to qus God a good man from us

thereal_jessy_ commented:

Rest in power

Source: YEN.com.gh