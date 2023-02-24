Mubarak Wakaso's brother has revealed that the Ghanaian player is not doing too well after hearing of Atsu's demise

He made the statement after his family had gone to donate food items to the late Christian Atsu's home as a way of showing support

Mubarak Wakaso and Christian Atsu were known to be friends before the latter perished in the Turkey and Syria earthquake

The brother of Mubarak Wakaso, the best friend of Ghana's late superstar, Christian Atsu, has revealed that the player is not in a very good condition following his comrade's demise.

Speaking to Ghanaweb after paying a visit to the family of Atsu, the Mubarak's lookalike brother also testified of the incredible attitude of the late Black Stars player before explaining how his brother is fairing.

"Christian Atsu is just a fantastic person both on and off the pitch. Trust me, Ghanaians will not like to know how my brother is doing now. But we're just trying to console him and hope that he recovers soon," he said.

Wakaso's family visited Christian Atsu's house with some drinks and other provisions to support them in carrying out the funeral rites.

Social media users were emotional after reading the account of Mubarak Wakaso's brother. Some of them took to the comment section with the following reactions.

Sweet Smiles said:

Imagine loosing ur best friend. Wakaso take heart

Helena Amponsah indicated:

God bless you Wakaso Be strong .Rest well hero

Viv mentioned:

Wakaaso be strong this the time Atsu needs you the most rest on Atsu

An old video of Atsu singing and dancing to Jama tunes gets many teary

As YEN.com.gh also reported, many people feel melancholy after seeing a touching video of the late Ghanaian football hero Christian Atsu resurfacing online.

Atsu, his close buddy Mubarak Wakaso, Kevin Prince Boateng, Asamoah Gyan, and other players could be seen singing and dancing to Jama music at the Black Stars camp in 2014.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their sorrow and delight over the video, expressing how much they missed Atsu and the last Black Stars team.

