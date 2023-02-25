The family of the late Black Stars international, Christian Atsu, is set to meet with President Akufo-Addo to decide on a suitable date to bury the football icon

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which added that the family sit-down with the president would be on Monday, February 27

Christian Atsu's death was officially reported to the Minister of Youth and Sports by his family on Saturday, February 18, when they met with him

According to a statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the family of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, will meet with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, February 27 decide when to hold the footballer's funeral.

The 31-year-death old's was officially reported to Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, by Atsu's family on Saturday, February 18, when they met with him.

A post on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Youth & Sports said:

On Friday, 24th February 2023, the family of the late Christian Atsu Tswasam called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, to officially inform him of the death of their son and to deliberate on the burial and funeral of the late Atsu...After reflecting on the grave of the late Atsu, it was concluded that a meeting would be held with the President of the Republic of Ghana on Monday, 27th February 2023, to agree on a suitable date for his burial.

For 12 days, the player was trapped beneath the debris of an earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria. Last Sunday, his remains were brought back to Ghana, and people from all walks of life have been paying respect.

According to the Minister for Youth and Sports, he finds great solace in the testimonials about Atsu in Ghana and other countries, particularly regarding his humanitarian endeavours. That assures him that the late athlete led a meaningful life.

Christian Atsu's body was dispatched to Ghana, and a video of his casket being put on Turkish Airlines surfaces.

