As Ghana marks 66 years of independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 2023, many citizens and non-citizens alike will take part in many activities to mark the day.

Ghana is celebrating 66 years of independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 2023, and just like the 65 previous years, the day is a national holiday.

Independence Day, as the day is known, is always a big day because it evokes the spirit of patriotism that filled thousands of Ghanaians to rise up against their colonial masters for freedom and self-governance.

The outpouring of patriotism that effused the homes and streets of then-Gold Coast set into motion a series of events culminating in independence in 1957 under Ghana's first president and Pan-Africanist, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

L-R: People watch a parade during the celebration of the 60 years of Independence in 2017 in Accra, and Akufo-Addo stands during an independence day parade. Source: Getty Images and Facebook/@CitiTV.

That historic achievement by Nkrumah made Ghana the first Sub-Saharan country to gain freedom from colonial rule. It encouraged other countries in the region to fight for their own independence a few years later.

As Ghana celebrates the historic day today, these seven ideas are great ways to take part in the 66th Independence Day anniversary.

1. Visit the refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum

Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum (1909-1972), Accra, Ghana, 20th century. Source: Getty Images.

A fitting way to mark Ghana's 66 Independence Day anniversary is to visit Dr Kwame Nkrumah's final resting place.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum is located in Accra and hosts historic artefacts relating to Ghana’s independence. The revered resting place of the pan-Africanist was designed by Don Arthur. But it is not only the remains of Nkrumah that are housed there but that of his lovely wife Fathia Nkrumah. At a small fee of less than GH¢20 (about $2), an entire family get to enter the Mausoleum and be part of Ghana's history.

2. Visit a restaurant and enjoy the unique Ghanaian dishes on the menu

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon And Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit Visit A Small Village In The Mfantsiman District, Central Region in 2011. Source: Getty Images.

Every Independence Day offers the best opportunity to experience the many authentic Ghanaian dishes and beverages that will be specially placed on the menus of many restaurants.

Local dishes like the famous Ghana jollof, waakye, banku/akple and tilapia/okro soup and tuo zaafi, among others, will be on the menu.

3. Tour a waterfall or beachfront

A guide stands in front of Wli Waterfall after being prompted to do so by a photographer on May 12, 2004, in Wli, Ghana. Source: Getty Images.

There is no shortage of lovely waterfalls or beaches in Ghana.

On most Independence Days, it is common to see many revellers arriving at beaches with chests of drinks and food for a picnic.

4. Vist the slave castles in Cape Coast

Cape coast castle is now a museum with an exhibition of the history of slavery on February 12, 2019, in Cape Coast, Ghana. Getty Images.

Although the trans-Atlantic slave trade happened many years before colonisation and later national independence, the two events are closely linked. Perhaps it is because it's because Ghana was the centre of the trans-Atlantic slave trade

A visit to the slave castle would be a great way to celebrate the Black African's tumultuous journey through time -- which is partly what Ghana's Independence Day celebration highlights.

5. Join the national parade in Ho

Students parade during the celebrations for Ghana's 65th Independence Day at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 6, 2022. Source: Getty Images.

This year's Independence Day celebration is hosted in the Volta Region. Activities include a parade by pupils and members of the security.

You can join the celebrations at the events at the 5,000-capacity Ho Sports Stadium or watch it on TV in the comfort of your home.

6. Sit home and enjoy the great media content put together to mark today

A stock photo of an African family watching television on a sofa. Source: Getty Images.

If for any reason you can't step outside, the media has put together many exciting contents to mark today's Independence Day.

From interviews with living freedom fighters and people who witnessed Nkrumah's declaration of independence in 1957, the TV, radio and online media will reflect the essence of today in their programming.

Akufo-Addo selects Volta Region to host independence day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that president Nana Akufo-Addo settled on the Volta Region as the venue for this year's Independence Day celebrations on March 6, 2023.

Lord Commey, the director of operations at the presidency, has said the president selected the region in keeping with his decision to rotate the annual event.

The Volta Region has hosted Independence Day celebrations only once since 1957.

