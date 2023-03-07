ECG has responded to another complaint of poor prepaid network connectivity in a statement dated March 7, 2023

But this time the power distribution company has blamed Vodafone Ghana and Glo, two of its internet service providers

The last time a major problem with connectivity occurred the power company blamed looting and destruction of its installations

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has blamed Vodafone Ghana and Glo for challenges with its prepaid services.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the power distribution company explained that the poor internet service provided by Glo and Vodafone is the cause of the poor performance of its network.

A power transformer managed by the ECG (L) and a power prepaid card with a metre. Source: Facebook/@ECGghOfficial

"ECG's IT Engineers are working with their above-mentioned partners to restore service," ECG assured its numersous customers.

ECG facing severe challenges in Manya and Yilo Krobo

Meanwhile, ECG is facing severe network challenges in Manya and Yilo Krobo districts.

On January 17, 2023, the management of ECG in the Tema Region appealed to the people of the two communities to bear with them as their engineers work to resolve the problem.

When the network challenges occur, customers who seek to purchase power onto their prepaid meters are unable to do so.

Prepaid meters were introduced to deal with non-payment of power bills by households and businesses.

ECG prepaid system hit with nationwide challenge

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in September last year that parts of Accra, Kumasi and other heavily populated areas in Ghana were affected by ECG's prepaid metering system failure.

The ECG announced at the time that it was working round the clock the fix the problem.

Consumers of power in the affected areas said they are unable to load power credits onto their prepaid metres due to poor internet network connectivity.

Before ECG's announcement, ECG assured power consumers that it was on top of issues. Customers had been complaining that they were unable to use their smart meters to purchase power.

As a result, they were unable to connect to the national grid anytime their credits run out.

At the time, ECG blamed looting and destruction of its installations as the cause of the challenges.

