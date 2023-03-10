Henry Ankobea, a man in Ghana who was travelling by road, was reportedly removed from a public vehicle he was in after he was experiencing difficulty in breathing.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the gentleman was ejected from the vehicle at the Akyem Apedwa intersection of the Accra-Kumasi Highway in the Eastern Region.

Henry was en route from Asante Bekwai to Accra and was found by an onlooker who intended to get him medical attention, but the deceased unfortunately passed out.

Car moving on the road Photo credit: peeterv

Source: Getty Images

A police officer, Detective Sergeant Bright Armah, who was working at the Apedwa police station, chanced on the man. He tried to save the dying passenger from the side of the road by helping him to the Apedwa Health Center.

From Apedwa, Henry was referred to the Kibi Government Hospital, but all efforts made to revive him proved futile.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The departed man's relatives later showed up at the hospital to help with the preparations for moving his remains to Asante Bekwai.

Ghanaians are saddened by the story of Henry Ankobea

Many social media users could not hold their peace after hearing of what happened to Henry. Below were some thoughts they shared.

Darl Addo commented:

We have lost it as a nation. We are very heartless. So they could not have taken him to the nearest hospital to save his life. It wouldn't cost them anything. Health insurance was done for this situation. Our morals are indeed dead in Ghana. To the driver and passengers of that vehicle, may you suffer for your actions. This is very cruel. And I am sure very soon we will know the driver involved. It's a small country.

Christa M. Washington said:

No love for humanity. Life is cheap and getting cheaper by the day here in Ghana. You know the direction of a nation by how they treat and support their young, elderly, poor and sick..its trending sharply

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh