A TikToker posted a video on social media showing how she and her friends had a good time on an island in Ghana

She explained that the island was a resort with several fun activities, such as water slides, horse riding and jet skiing

Many Ghanaians who saw the video shared their experiences at the island resort in the post's comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTok user with the handle @fynnbapireku shared a video that sparked several social media reactions. The video showed how she had a good time with her friends on an island resort in Ada, Ghana, called Treasure Island.

Lady visits Treasure Island with her friends. Photo credit: @fynnbapireku

Source: UGC

The lady explained that the locals of the Ada community had to show them where to go before a boat could transport them across the lake to the luxurious resort.

She recounted they engaged in several activities the island had to offer, such as water slides, horse riding, jet skiing and playing video games at the resort's game centre. The TikToker added that the island had plush suites where people could stay, but she only visited for a day.

Speaking about her experience on Treasure Island, @fynnbapireku said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It was a 10/10 experience for me in all

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of the Tiktoker's experience at Treasure Island

Some Ghanaians expressed mixed reactions when they saw the video and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Original Ewe Goddess said:

Beautiful and expensive. Because there’s no internet in your room, small room, poor customer service. Wouldn’t advise a getaway.

King Khay commented:

I nearly checked out without paying whiles management were watching football

spicy.bae99 remarked:

This is one of the best places I visited last year, have enough money so you can enjoy your stay.

kwameaddaibaffoe enquired:

Beautiful place, how much do you need to stay there for three days?

King Khay added:

Did you also see the useless manager there? He is fair with a lot of hair. Treasure Island is a very cool place, but the management is useless.

List of top beach resorts in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how beach resorts were the best way for tourists to have fun in Ghana. One might visit one of the many resorts in Ghana for the experience of a lifetime when needing a peaceful escape. Most resorts feature top-notch amenities, and their services are reasonably priced. Tourists worldwide travel to Ghana to visit beach resorts where they may unwind on the sand beaches and eat local cuisine.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh