Ghanaian lawmaker, John Ntim Fordjour, has celebrated his wife's graduation from the University of Dundee in the UK

The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency in the Central Region posted a heartwarming message with snaps on socials media

Loved ones and some members of the Twitter community reacted with compliments and congratulations

Ghanaian legislator, John Ntim Fordjour, has shared a warm-hearted message and pictures to celebrate his wife's graduation from the University of Dundee in the UK.

The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency in the Central Region took to his socials to announce that his wife graduated with a master's degree in International Energy Finance.

The MP's wife joined the recent graduates of the UK university to receive her degree, making herself and her husband proud.

Photo of Ghanaian MP John Fordjour and his wife. Credit: @NtimFordjour.

Source: Twitter

John Fordjour celebrates wife's graduation

''Congratulations, My Queen! Distinction looks good on you. MSc in International Energy Finance bagged,'' he shared with images.

The pair posed for a picture in one of the frames. His wife was photographed in her graduation regalia while he sported an African print.

The lawmaker's post garnered quite some reactions. YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

How people reacted on social media

@BoasiakoRockson commented:

Congratulations to her, Honourable. I guess that's wifey.

@KwakuLytmus said:

Congratulations to her.

@A_SouthNPP commented:

Congratulations to you, dear.

@ProfIke9 posted:

Congratulations, mum.

@duah_kd commented:

We thank God, Congratulations Miss, God continuously bless you and your family.

@MTwumz posted:

Should have linked up sharp, I'm also in Dundee. Congratulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh