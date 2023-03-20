Anas Aremeyaw Anas has said he will appeal the ruling of Justice Eric Baah on his defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong

He said the judge's ruling that dismissed his case on March 15, 2023, was flawed adding that Justice Baah treated him like a criminal

Anas said in a Facebook post that although Agyapong didn't provide evidence that he murdered anyone, the judge made that defamatory statement stand

Ghana’s top investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has said he will appeal a high court ruling on a defamation case he filed against Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

He said in a Facebook post that he and his team of lawyers have studied the headline-grabbing ruling by Justice Eric Baah and found some flaws.

“We are unanimous that the judge made an overreach and descended into the area and made criminal pronouncement about me as if I was standing a criminal trial,” he said in the video post on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

He added further that Justice Baah justified Agyapong’s claims against him that he murdered the late JB Danquah, some 20 Chinese nationals and a host of other crimes.

“We are filing an appeal because there was no evidence provided [by Ken Agyapong],” Anas said.

Anas also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the ruling.

High court judge scolds Anas and his team

Last week, the high court judge presented an unfavourable assessment of the work of the popular investigative journalist.

Justice Eric Baah said Anas and his team at Tiger Eye PI are engaged in investigative terrorism, not journalism.

Justice Baah made the comments on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, when he delivered a ruling on a defamation suit Anas brought against Ken Agyapong in 2018.

Anas was seeking damages to the tune of GH¢25 million in his defamation suit, claiming that a documentary produced by Agyapong titled "Who Watches the Watchman" cast him in a bad light in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.

According to the judge, the evidence that was presented before him proved that people who were able to pay what Anas and his team at Tiger Eye PI would demand were left off the hook and their portions removed from the documentaries that he shows.

Nyantakyi speaks of his ordeal after Anas’ defamation set back

YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that Kwesi Nyantakyi celebrated the ruling by the high court judge on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' defamation case.

The former GFA boss said on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that the ruling vindicates his position that Anas is up to no good and was only in the business of destroying people's reputations for his personal gain.

Kwesi Nyantakyi further disclosed after the ruling that Anas once tried to use a lecturer to extort money from him.

