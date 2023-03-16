It was all jubilation at Ken Agyapong's home after the court held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that he did not defame investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas

In videos that have been circulating on social media, Ken Agyapong is seen in the company of some of his friends feasting and sipping on Champagne

Although Anas was demanding GH¢25 million in aggravated damages from Ken Agyapong, the court rather asked Anas to pay GH¢50,000 to him

After a high court judge ruled on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that he did not defame Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Kennedy Agyapong rushed home to hold a feast to celebrate the victory.

In videos that have been circulating on Instagram, the Assin Central legislator is seen hosting a few friends at his home for some good food and bottles of Champagne.

Local language media house, UTV posted one such video and captioned it as follows:

“Here is how Hon. Kennedy Agyapong celebrated his defamation case victory against Anas.”

The video captured about ten men, about six at a table and four standing in a jubilant mood.

Those sitting were helping themselves to local dishes while about two of those standing poured and handed glasses of Champagne to the rest of the group.

Ken Agyapong, a maverick politician, remained calm as he held a glass of Champagne in his right hand while his friends jubilated all around him.

Ken Agyapong's crucial victory over Anas

A high court judge threw out a defamation suit filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Ken Agyapong on March 15, 2023.

The case was filed in 2018 after Agyapong produced his famous "Who Watches the Watchman" documentary to counter Anas' journalist practices.

Anas said Agyapong called him a murderer, evil and extortionist in the video and was demanding GH¢25 million in aggravated damages from Ken Agyapong.

But the court presided over by Justice Eric Baah ruled on Wednesday that Anas' case had no merit.

He also berated Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team for practising investigative "terrorism" and not "investigative journalism".

"It’s an unfortunate travesty of justice” - Anas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Anas said shortly after the ruling that the ruling was faulty.

Anas said in a statement shortly after the ruling that the ruling contained flaws that work against the administration of justice in Ghana.

He said remains steadfast in his fight against corruption in Ghana.

