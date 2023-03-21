ECG was relentless on the first day of its revenue mobilisation and power disconnection exercise on Monday, March 20, 2023

In the Volta Region, the power distribution company disconnected power to the Ho Airport and the regional office of the GRA, among other institutions over huge debts

The ECG says it hopes to retrieve some GH¢292 million in power debts from the Volta and Oti regions within one month of the exercise

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has intensified its power disconnection exercise aimed at getting state agencies who have not paid their piled-up power bills to pay up.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the ECG disconnected electricity to the Ho Airport over debts in the region of GH¢63,000.

The Ho Airport in the Volta Region was not the only government facility to suffer electricity disconnection on Monday.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) office in the region, the Ho Technical University, and the Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS) Training Academy were also disconnected.

A private food chain, KFC, in Ho was also disconnected.

The three state institutions and KFC owed the ECG a combined power debt of GH¢605,000.

The power distribution company restarted a nationwide disconnection and revenue mobilisation exercise on Monday, March 20, 2023.

This time, the company is focussing on its eleven operational districts in the Volta and Oti Regions.

Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Obeng Antwi told the media that Ho Technical University has paid GH¢200,000 after crunch talks with the ECG and has been told to settle the arrears by end of March.

In a related development, the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) also in the Volta Region stopped a near disconnection exercise after making an upfront payment of GH¢1 million out of GH¢1.400,000 it owed the ECG.

The university has been asked to pay the remaining GH¢400,000 within one week.

The ECG says it is hopeful that it will retrieve some GH¢292 million in power debts in the Volta and Oti Regions alone after the exercise.

ECG threatened to cut power to Finance Ministry, other state agencies

YEN.com.gh reported in 2022 that the Finance Ministry and EOCO were next on the list of ECG for power disconnection over huge debts.

ECG formed a special task force last year as part of a crusade to retrieve piled-up debts that run into several million Ghana cedis.

The Kotoka International Airport, the Accra Sports Stadium, and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel had their supply disconnected from the national grid over debts last year.

