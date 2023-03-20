KNUST Defeats UCC And University of Ghana To Win 2023 Debate Championship (Photos)
- The 2023 Commonwealth Day Debate Championship has ended with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology emerging as the champions
- KNUST beat seven other universities in the competition that was held at Accra to emerge as victors
- Some netizens who reacted to the news have congratulated the university with some also saying the victory doesn't make them the best
The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has made a strong statement as the university of choice after it picked up another trophy in a debate competition
This time around, the KNUST won the 2023 Commonwealth Day Debate Championship organized at the Accra International Conference Centre
A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Voice of KNUST revealed that the university in Kumasi beat the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast as well as five other universities to win the competition.
“ATTENTION STUDENTS KNUST wrecks UG, UCC, and other five Universities in Ghana to win the 2023 Commonwealth Day Debate Championship organized at the Accra International Conference Centre” the tweet read
Ghanaians commend KNUST
News of KNUST ‘s triumph in the contest has elicited a wide response from netizens most of whom have commended the university for its stellar academic performance.
Others also said the trophy won by KNUST still doesn’t make them the best university in the country
If you're part of the other five universities, meaning you're still below the level to be in the spotlight.
@iam_RealAsahd
what has UG ever won before
@Del_Pixel18
KNUST is the only university in Ghana. The rest are D.A primary schools
@Erickssennn
Let them keep ranting
@JoedonHary
It’s supposed to be, KNUST wrecks the other universities in Ghana… assuming they aren’t known to the public. if ebi easy do um…
KNUST place second at World Debate Championship
Earlier YEN.com.gh that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) came second in the finals of the World Universities Debating Championships (WUDC) in the English as a Second Language (ESL) category, which was held in Madrid, Spain, this earlier year.
At the finals, the four competing universities debated on the motion, ‘When they are not part of that religion, the house believes that feminists should refrain from critiquing widespread religious practices that have different rules based on gender.’
