The 2023 Commonwealth Day Debate Championship has ended with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology emerging as the champions

KNUST beat seven other universities in the competition that was held at Accra to emerge as victors

Some netizens who reacted to the news have congratulated the university with some also saying the victory doesn't make them the best

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has made a strong statement as the university of choice after it picked up another trophy in a debate competition

This time around, the KNUST won the 2023 Commonwealth Day Debate Championship organized at the Accra International Conference Centre

KNUST defeats 7 universities to emerge champions of debate contest Photo credit: @Voice Of KNUST/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Voice of KNUST revealed that the university in Kumasi beat the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast as well as five other universities to win the competition.

“ATTENTION STUDENTS KNUST wrecks UG, UCC, and other five Universities in Ghana to win the 2023 Commonwealth Day Debate Championship organized at the Accra International Conference Centre” the tweet read

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians commend KNUST

News of KNUST ‘s triumph in the contest has elicited a wide response from netizens most of whom have commended the university for its stellar academic performance.

Others also said the trophy won by KNUST still doesn’t make them the best university in the country

@Qhuarcu_Jahwise

If you're part of the other five universities, meaning you're still below the level to be in the spotlight.

@iam_RealAsahd

what has UG ever won before

@Del_Pixel18

KNUST is the only university in Ghana. The rest are D.A primary schools

@Erickssennn

Let them keep ranting

@JoedonHary

It’s supposed to be, KNUST wrecks the other universities in Ghana… assuming they aren’t known to the public. if ebi easy do um…

KNUST place second at World Debate Championship

Earlier YEN.com.gh that Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) came second in the finals of the World Universities Debating Championships (WUDC) in the English as a Second Language (ESL) category, which was held in Madrid, Spain, this earlier year.

At the finals, the four competing universities debated on the motion, ‘When they are not part of that religion, the house believes that feminists should refrain from critiquing widespread religious practices that have different rules based on gender.’

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh