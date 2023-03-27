A video showing the US Secret Service screening Ghanaians at the Kotoka International Airport ahead of the arrival of US vice president Kamala Harris has angered some Ghanaians

Social media has been buzzing with the video posted on March 26, 2023, by a state-owned online news portal, with many saying the domination of the US security disrespects Ghana's security

Many also feel the domination of the US Secret Service in all security arrangements in Ghana is a drawback for African liberation

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media in Ghana is buzzing over a video showing US Secret Service taking over security at the Kotoka International Airport when US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived on March 26, 2023.

The video shows the US security personnel accompanying the US vice president and her husband Douglass Emhoff screening journalists and airport security at the Jubilee Lounge of the KIA.

State-owned news media, Ghana News Agency (GNA) explained that the US Secret Service screened Ghanaians entering the lounge and cleared them for access.

L-R: Secret Service agents scoping the area ahead of the arrival of US Vice President, Kamala Harris; Kamala Harris waving upon her arrival at the Kotoka International Airport. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Although the GNA report explained that personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the police provided additional security services at the airport, there are concerns that the involvement of US security is an affront to Ghana's security.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Also, ahead of the arrival of the US vice president on March 26, Getty Images captured the Secret Service agents scoping the entire airport area.

US Secret Service scoping the airport area ahead of Kamala Harris' arrival. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions on social media

For many, the U.S. Secret Service's ability to dominate the security checks at the international airport minutes after arriving is an indictment on the Ghana Armed Forces and the police.

"Bibini...they [have] taken over the airport and screening our security men who are supposed to do the screening... concert fuor, I wonder if we will do same if we get to their country," @cyril_klevs tweeted.

@affumgodwin95 also commented:

"Yie. Koo bibinii.. See how dem dey search we in our own country "

@SteveFr69314074 drew in president Nana Akufo-Addo, calling him a sell-out:

"Akufo Addo is a sellout president. A total disgrace to Ghana. Our sovereignty has been sold by Akufo addo."

On Facebook, Oluwa Logbon felt the incident is a major setback for the African liberation drive:

"The US Secret Service is screening Ghana airport security personnel at their own airport ahead of the US VP's visit. One day, Africa will be free."

Also on Facebook, Mwangi Maina felt the video of the US Secret Service dictating to Ghanaians at the airport was disrespectful:

"Video shows US Secret Service screening Ghana’s airport security officials at the ongoing visit of US Vice President Harris Kamala. A very disrespectful incident."

Douglas Marigiri Nyandoro also made the following remarks:

"Video showing U.S. Secret Service screening Ghana’s Airport security officials at the ongoing visit of U.S. Vice President Harris Kamala The visitor has decided terms and conditions Indeed, When the visitor is carrying the food, you don't decide what to cook."

US Vice-President arrives in Ghana for 3-day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that US Vice-President Kamala Harris began her three-day state visit to Ghana to strengthen relations between the two nations.

She inked her name in the history books as the first-ever Black vice-president of the United States to visit Africa.

The vice president tweeted about her visit on Monday, March 13, 2023, before her trip on Sunday, March 26.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh