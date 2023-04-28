Chiefs and residents of Kyebi in the Eastern Region say there has never been an illegal mining base close to the president's house in the town

That claim was contained in Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng's report on illegal mining in Ghana

The Kyebe Traditional Council say Prof Frimpong-Boateng published untruths and has asked him to appear before the council to show proof of the alleged illegal mining site

Chiefs of Kyebi in the Eastern Region, the hometown of President Nana Akufo-Addo, have taken on a former minister for alleging that there was an illegal mining operation close to the president's home located in the town.

The former minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, is a respected politician and physician. In an explosive report on illegal mining in Ghana, he alleged that galamsey activities close to the Akufo-Addo’s Kyebi residence affected parts of his garden.

He said the situation got so bad that the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) which he chaired had to intervene to save the garden.

The Presidency has already rubbished the contents of Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report as hearsay and without evidence.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng's 'galamsey garden' claim is unfounded

Kyebi Traditional Council, led by the Chief of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane, has not only is the claim by the renowned heart surgeon false, but it also puts the town in a bad light.

The Council wants Prof Frimpong-Boateng to appear before the traditional authority point to the exact location where the illegal mining activity was taking place in Kyebi.

"He should come here and prove to us and the whole world. My nephew [the president] is not part of that thing [galamsey]," Citi News quoted Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane.

Kyebi residents slam Prof Frimpong-Boateng over 'galamsey garden' claim

Also, YEN.com.gh has sighted a video by Kesben TV in which elderly women who are said to be residents in the town have refuted Prof Frimpong-Boateng's claim.

The women, who claim to be caretakers of the house were captured in the video expressing anger over the allegations by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

"What he [Prof Frimpng-Boateng] said is a lie. There is no illegal mining going on here. What he said does not make sense," one of the agitated women could be heard blurting out in Twi in the video.

CHRAJ petitioned over Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has petitioned CHRAJ over the contents of the illegal mining report authored by Prof Frimpong-Boateng.

The report makes many damaging allegations against both government officials and top members of the governing NPP.

The petition wants CHRAJ to probe alleged violations of fundamental human rights, corrupt practices, issues of conflict of interest and abuse of public office.

