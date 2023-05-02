A move by Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng to get Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa jailed for allegedly disrespecting the court has fallen on rocks

The high court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, dismissed the contempt case filed by the secretary of the National Cathedral board of trustees against the North Tongu MP

The court explained that the evidence presented to back the case of contempt failed to hold water

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A high court in Accra has dismissed a contempt case brought against MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, by Victor Kusi Boateng.

The court ruled that the evidence to back the case as presented by the plaintiff is fraught with inconsistencies and doubt.

The court said the evidence presented by the plaintiff failed to the legal standard, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng (L) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa, @RuthEmmanuelMakandiwa

Source: Facebook

Why Ablakwa was sued for contempt against the court

The plaintiff, Rev Kusi-Boateng, who has been accused of operating suspiciously under multiple identities by the MP, filed the motion in February this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He caused his lawyers to bring the attention of the high court to a video in which Okudzeto Ablakwa was seen kicking court documents.

The documents sought to notify Ablakwa about an injunction against releasing further public information on Victor Kusi-Boateng.

Kusi-Boateng wanted the MP jailed for disrespecting the high court when he kicked the documents.

High court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa

Although Kusi-Boateng's case at the high court sought to bring the judge's attention to what he believed to be a false claim by Ablakwa that he was on his way to court when the summons was served on him, the court was not impressed.

The court said supporting evidence failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the lawmaker disrespected the court.

Meanwhile, some legal commentators say the contempt case filed by Kusi-Boateng, Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, was just a tactic to disrupt Ablakwa's scandalous revelations about his double identity.

NDC General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey told reporters that Rev Kusi-Boateng was just trying to stop the truth.

Victor Kusi-Boateng bears another national identity bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Okudzeto Ablakwa steps up allegations against Rev. Kusi-Boateng

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the Member of Parliament for North Tongu stepped up his allegations against Reverend Victor Kusi-Boateng.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in another publication adduced evidence to back his claims against the Secretary of the National Cathedral’s board of trustees.

The man of God has been the subject of the NDC MP’s investigations aimed at unravelling corrupt dealings in the construction of the Cathedral edifice.

Kusi-Boateng has said the claims against him by the MP are defamatory and has vowed to fight clear his name.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh