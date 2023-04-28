The first accused person in the murder of Adams Mahama, a former Upper East Region Chairman of the NPP, Gregory Afoko, is set for a retrial at the Accra High Court

This follows a 4-3 'not guilty' decision of a seven-member jury on Thursday, April 27, 2023

The second accused person Asabke Alangdi has been sentenced to death by hanging after he was found guilty unanimously by the jury of the offence of conspiracy for murder

One of the two prime suspects in the murder of Alhaji Adams Mahama, then the Upper East Region Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), will get another chance to prove his innocence in the crime.

Gregory Afoko was let off the hook when a jury returned a "not guilty" verdict of 4-3 on the charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. For a murder case, the hung verdict means a retrial.

However, another man who was also slapped with the same charges over the high-profile murder case, Asabke Alangdi, was unanimously found guilty by the seven-member jury and sentenced to death by hanging.

Adams Mahama was murdered in 2015

The late NPP regional chairman died on May 20, 20215, after being bathed in a corrosive substance suspected to be industrial acid.

He suffered severe burns and died from his injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangdi were named as prime suspects in the murder crime but because Alangdi had absconded, only Afoko was standing trial for many months.

Alangdi was eventually arrested from his base in Ivory Coast after Ghana police and Interpol collaboration.

According to the prosecution, Afoko and Alangdi poured the corrosive substance on the head of Adams Mahama over an internal party squabble.

Gregory Afoko made bail for the first time 2019

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Gregory Afoko was granted bail in 2019 pending a committal prison at the District Court and a possible trial at the High Court.

Gregory Afoko was admitted to bail in the sum of GHc 500,000 with two sureties, one of who must be justified.

