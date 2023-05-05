A young member of the National Executive Committee of the NDC Victor Wonder Kutor has been called to the Ghana Bar Association

He was among 196 new lawyers called to the Ghana Bar at an event held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, May 5, 2023

He told YEN.com.gh on the sidelines of the event that he missed out during last year's call to the bar because he was at the time studying abroad

A fast-rising member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Wonder Victor Kutor has been called to the Ghana Bar Association.

Kutor was called to the bar on Friday, May 5, 2023, along with 195 others a solemn ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

He told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the event that he is hopeful that his call-up would end the controversy that ensued when he missed out last year.

Wonder Victor Kutor poses for the camera after being called to the Bar (L) and him signing the book of Roll of Lawyers in Ghana.

Why Wonder Kutor was not called to the bar in 2022

Wonder Kutor told YEN.com.gh after signing the Book of Roll of Lawyers at the well-organised event that he missed out last year because of his inability to complete his mandatory internship.

He explained that he was at the time out of the country studying at the University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida.

"You see, in line with the procedures leading to the call to the bar, I went for an exit interview on April 28, 2023, and having passed was listed together with other graduates to be called. However, I completed my internship in January this year upon my return from my studies at the University of North Florida," he explained.

He was called to the bar by the outgoing Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.

Wonder Victor Kutor signs the book of Roll of Lawyers after he was called to the Bar at the AICC on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Kutor says God has been good to him this year

Kutor, a former SRC president for the Ghana School of Law, is fondly known for the slogan “Together to the Bar". He used that slogan during his campaign to become the SRC president.

At the call event, Wonder Kutor was greeted with that slogan when some other newly called lawyers cheered him on as he rose at the mention of his name.

This year’s call also recorded two former presidents of the SRC of the Ghana School of Law. Aside from Wonder Kutor, Philemon Laar, who was the SRC president for the 2020/2021 academic year, was also called to the bar.

In all, this year seems to have been eventful for the NDC NEC member as he got married to another lawyer in February 2023. He met his wife while studying at the Ghana School of Law.

Wonder Victor Kutor is a former student of the Tema Day Secondary School.

The 32- year-old lawyer attended the University of Ghana and continued at the University of London before enrolling at the Ghana School of Law.

He is currently a student at the University of North Florida.

