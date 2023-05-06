Vodaphone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is happening tonight at the Accra International Conference Center

There has been a lot of conversation and predicts about who goes home with which award

Most have predicted Black Sherif or Piesie Esther to win, but Goerge Quaye has questioned the absence of Stonebowy

Gorge Quaye, one of Ghana's prominent media personalities and communicators, predicts Stonebowy to take the Artiste of The Year Award home.

According to him, Stonebwoy has had a massive improvement in his work which has turned him (Stonebwoy) into a global inspiration.

In an interview, onTV3 NewDay, Mr Quaye questioned why Stonebowy has been left out of the conversation about who wins Artiste of the Year.

VGMA 24: Stonebowy channels his artistic art in the studio Image credit: @stonebwoy

A few days ago, Stonebwoy, feeling left out, voiced his displeasure with the award scheme. He told 3Xtra that after sweeping the Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year many times, it was only proper that he takes home the Artiste of the Year Award.

Goerge Quaye echoed Stonebwoy's concerns to Berla Mundi.

I think Stonebwoy has worked too hard, and the conversation has sort of left him out. I was asking myself why and how?

Stonebwoy, in the year under review. I'm not discounting the efforts of Blalck Sherif. The lad has also worked and worked very hard.

But Stonebwoy, if you want to actually look at the effort the young man has put into his craft. Putting Ghana on the world map as well. It is not by accident that FIFA wants you (Stonebwoy) on a World Cup stage. It must account for something.

Watch the interview below:

In 2019, Stonebwoy was tipped to take the Artiste of the Year award, but this was halted by his fight with Shatta Wale when he pulled a gun on stage.

Ghanaians react to George Quaye's analysis that Stonebwoy should win VGMA 2023 Artiste of The Year

At this point, one begins to question if the support for the various nominees is because of loyalties or hard work.

@Mr_President789 said:

Dem dey wan cheat blacko be that eii lol )si planting of tress lol Herh akoa Wei paaa.

QwamiKhlerk wrote:

How did Stonebwoy even come to the Artiste of the Year conversation? We get it he worked but was on the same level with Shatta Wale and Sarkodie he wasn’t near Blacko bro.

@DerickJim3 commented:

I seriously agree with Mr George's opinion on Stonebwoy's work under review.

