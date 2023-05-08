John Mahama is trending on Twitter after what appears to be a mix-up during an off-the-cuff address to NDC delegates at Kpandai as part of his campaign tour

The former president and NDC flagbearer aspirant had said the economic hardship is so bad that a bag of cement now sells for GH¢800

Many tweeps have said the former president was misleading the public and making the current government led by Nana Akufo-Addo look bad

Former president John Mahama seems to have stirred up the hornet's nest on Twitter after declaring that the economy is so broken so much that now a bag of cement is GH¢800.

To be sure, a bag of 50kg of Ghacem cement, the most popular cement brand, sells between GH¢80 and GH¢115 depending on the retailer's location from the capital. The farther away the retailer is from Accra, the more the price approaches GH¢115.

However, during an extempore address to suppers of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), he said the current economic condition in Ghana is so bad that a bag of cement now sells for GH¢800.

A creative image shows a lady showing surprise as she looks on her phone (L) and John Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama, Getty Images.

Speaking to a packed audience at a campaign on his bid to return to the presidency, he made the following comments in Twi:

“Today the prices of goods are just too expensive. If you are a farmer, today will buy a bag of cement for GH¢800,” Mahama told party supporters and delegates at Kpandai in the Northern Region.

John Mahama is the favourite to win the NDC presidential primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023. He goes face-to-face with former Bank of Governor, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.

However, Mahama is the flagbearer tipped by many experts to win the polls after coming close to unseating President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential polls.

Twitter trolls John Mahama over price of a bag of cement comment

A short clip capturing the NDC flagbearer hopeful quoting GH¢800 for a bag of cement has been trending wild.

Many of the captions of the trending video sought to troll the former president allegedly for deliberately trying to mislead Ghanaians by quoting unrealistic prices of goods.

They said the former was quoting unrealistic prices to paint the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Akufo-Addo as incompetent.

Scalding comments troll Mahama on Twitter over price of bag of cement

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the trolls on Twitter in response to Mahama's clear slip.

@KofiAwortwe11 said:

"Mahama ay3 n’adze no biom ooooh. According to Mahama, a bag of cement is 800gh What a confused being!!!"

@CastinBillz teased Mahama as follows:

How much is a bag of Cement? Mahama: GHS 800.00

@ss64677 posted the following on Twitter:

"Where in Ghana does a bag of cement cost GHC 800. 00? Herh! John Mahama can lie papa. I shy give am self ☺️"

@simonsobeng15 noted the following:

Be disappointed in Mahama rather for propagating falsehood. 1 bag of cement is never sold at gh¢800.00. Where?

NDC stands a strong chance of winning 2024 elections - EIU

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the opposition NDC has been tipped by a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit to win the next presidential and parliamentary elections.

This means that the possibility of former president John Mahama returning as president in 2024 is most likely since he is the favourite to win the party's primaries on May 13.

But the EIU report released on Friday, April 28, 2023, admonishes the NDC to select a new presidential candidate like Dr Kwabena Duffuor to firm up its chances of winning the polls.

