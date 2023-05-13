Two delegates of the National Democratic Congress have been arrested for fighting amid the ongoing NDC primaries elections

The delegates who were arrested were alleged to have been involved in a fight after one of them decided to campaign for an aspirant during the elections

The police arrested them and escorted them from the election premises, creating some tension and argument among the delegates

Two National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates have been arrested for fighting each other at the election premises of one of the NDC's constituencies in the ongoing parliamentary elections.

In the news reports concerning the ongoing elections, which YEN.com.gh is monitoring on GhOne, two delegates were seen being escorted from the premises of the election.

According to the statement by GhOne Tv, the two delegates were caught fighting after one of them decided to prevent his colleague from campaigning at the elections grounds.

According to reports. one of the delegates realised that a colleague had begun campaigning for an aspirant and did not want such malpractices. This resulted in a fight which led to their arrest, creating tension and argument among delegates casting their votes.

The arrested delegates and the constituency where the arrest took place are yet to be detailed by the media house in the developing story.

Watch the video of the NDC delegate arrested below

