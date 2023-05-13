Sam George, the MP for Ningo Prampram, is contesting for another chance to represent the NDC in the area

His contender, Michael Tetteh, stormed the venue and reportedly disrupted the process

Michael reportedly brought some court documents to prove that some eligible delegates were not being allowed to vote

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam George, aspires to be elected again as a parliamentary candidate for the area.

His contender, Michael Tetteh, for the election, stormed the venue of the election with court documents that supposedly suggest that there are individuals who are being prevented from voting when they are eligible.

In a live update by TV3 monitored by YEN.com.gh, it emerged that voting has halted, and it's expected that both Sam George and Michael Tetteh would sit and come to a consensus before proceedings would kickstart again.

This is in spite of the beef-up of policemen at the Ningo Prampram constituency intended to ensure the smooth operation of the electoral process.

Sam George requested extra law enforcement personnel

As Sam George earlier indicated, he picked up intelligence which was later corroborated by the police, that there appears to be a looming intention to disrupt the electoral process.

According to him, more than 80 law enforcement officers were requested to man the centre and ensure that the law was abided by, and the process went on unabated.

