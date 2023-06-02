The two main suspects in the murder of a student nurse at Mankesim in 2022 have confessed in court that they previously killed another lady

Nana Clark and Michael Darko had killed Gloria Yeboah before taking the life of Georgina Asor Botchway whose death grabbed headlines

The suspects, who have been slapped with fresh charges, have said in a statement to the police that they killed Georgina for money rituals

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A traditional ruler in the Central Region and a pastor who were arrested in 2022 over the gruesome murder of a female trainee nurse have confessed to killing another lady previously.

The 25-year-old student nurse, Georgina Asor Botchway, was killed and buried in a room by the chief and pastor, an incident that grabbed headlines and piqued public interest.

L-R: The murdered student nurse Georgina Asor Botchway, Nana Clark and police officer holding Nana Clark after he showed where the nurse was buried. Source: Facebook/@Peace104.3FM, @JoyNewsonTV

Source: UGC

The body of the nurse was subsequently exhumed after a fierce investigation by police. The accused persons were put in lawful custody. They later confessed to killing Georgina.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, when the two accused persons - Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah, aka Nana Clark, (the chief) and Michael Amponsah Darko, aka Nana One, the pastor - appeared before the Kaneshie District Court in Accra, they confessed to murdering another lady, Gloria Yeboah.

The new charges slapped on them are conspiracy to commit crime and murder of Gloria.

Chief and pastor killed Gloria before Georgina

According to a report by state-owned GNA, the two accused persons even led crime investigators to the location they dumped Gloria's body, which was exactly the location the lady's body was found last year.

Gloria's body was discovered in June 2022, along the Batanyaa-Assin Fosu highway after Assemblyman for the area, Godslove Benson, informed police about the location of a body on the Batanyaa outskirts.

Police then launched an investigation into the incident before the confession of the chief and pastor.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Motive for murders is money ritual

During investigations into the murder of the student nurse in 2022, the two suspects told police in a statement that killed the nurse "for money rituals".

This has led many to suspect that Gloria may have also been murdered by Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah and Michael Amponsah Darko for money rituals.

Money rituals typically involve killing a person and using their blood or body parts for a ritual that is purported to bring wealth to the ritualists.

Lady nurse murdered in Mankesim laid to rest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the student nurse who was killed and buried in an uncompleted room in Mankessim has been laid to rest.

Georgina Asor Botchwey's gruesome murder at the hands of the chief of Ekumfi Akwakrom, Nana Clark, and the self-styled preacher, Michael Darko, devastated many Ghanaians.

The deceased was interred on Friday after a pre-burial service where her mother reportedly collapsed from shock.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh