Viral TikTok couple Godpapa The Greatest and his wife Empress Lupita have been remanded in police custody

The magistrate court arrested the two over the death of two out of their three children

The couple were arraigned before TDC Magistrate Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after they were picked up by the police a few days ago

Viral TikTok sensations, Godpapa The Greatest known in private life as Daniel Chayah and his wife Empress Lupita, who is also known privately as Joycelyn Chayah, have been remanded into police custody over the death of two out of their three children.

Graphic Online reported that the court charged the viral TikTokers who trended on social media in some dance videos and strange activities in their home with the murder of their two children.

The court also demanded that the remanded couple reappears before the TDC Magistrate court on June 15, 2023.

In further reports by Graphic Online's reporter Benjamin Xornam Glover who was present at the court, the press was denied access to the courtroom to monitor the proceedings.

The police prosecutor also turned down the attempts by the press for an interview regarding the issue.

The strange TikTok couple goes viral, death of their children gets investigated

The viral TikTok couple went viral on the internet after they were spotted expressing love toward each other in a bizarre appearance.

A few weeks after their popularity, two of the trended couple's three children were thought to have been murdered and interred by the couple, who are thought to be mentally sick and in need of medical attention, according to family members, experts and peeps who have followed their strange activities.

The youngest boy, the third, is said to have left the house in fear for his life. Before leaving home, he described some of his experiences while being looked after by his parents in an exclusive interview with Kofi Tv.

Watch the video of their third child Elshaa's interview with Kofi Tv below:

