Bolt Introduces Special Pricing Framework For Kumasi, Elicits Mixed Reactions

Ride-hailing app Bolt introduced a unique pricing regime for its Kumasi market amid concerns from drivers

The drivers had argued that the old pricing regime was not favouring them due to the low fares offered by Bolt

The new feature would allow customers in the area to increase and decrease their fares to attract more vehicles

Ride-hailing app Bolt has introduced a separate pricing regime for its Kumasi market.

The development followed complaints from drivers who claimed that the old pricing system negatively impacted their daily earnings.

Bolt says the new pricing regime for Kumasi will help drivers break even but consumers are not impressed.

The drivers noted that the cost of trips in and around Kumasi was relatively low compared to Accra, leading to significant losses after paying Bolt’s 10% commission.

They said the situation had caused them to negotiate with passengers to increase fares based on the distance or duration of the trip, which often led to standoffs between both parties.

Drivers believe the new feature, which allows passengers to manually adjust the original cost of the trip by either topping up, reducing or maintaining the price when ordering a ride, would help address some of these challenges.

However, the new feature has been met with mixed reactions from passengers, in particular, who argue that the feature is not feasible.

One passenger told JoyNews that the feature is not logical and may put passengers off using the app.

Meanwhile, Bolt, in an interview with the same publication, noted that the feature would be available only in Kumasi.

Lecturer wins suit against Bolt

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian lecturer has won a legal battle against the data processor for the ride-hailing app Bolt after discovering that his identity was being used against his will.

In August 2022, the lecturer, Justice Noah Adade, also the Chief Executive Officer of a software solutions company, ordered a Bolt ride on his phone only to discover that the driver to pick him up was using his image and details.

Upon arrival, Justice discovered that the vehicle's driver was his employee, Peter Walker. He later admitted to stealing the lecturer’s identity and using his details to register as a driver on the app.

3News.com reported that the lecturer took the matter to court, accusing Bolt of failing to verify the driver’s identity and thus aiding in the theft of his identity.

Bolt driver recounts near-theft of his car

YEN.com.gh also reported that a video of a Bolt driver's ordeal with passengers who wanted to steal his vehicle had surfaced online.

The young man shared his story online to raise awareness and said he narrowly escaped losing his vehicle on that fateful day.

Some netizens who saw the video of the driver's account were taken aback, while others shared their experiences in the comments.

