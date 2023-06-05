Captain Smart has reacted to the defamation suit slapped on him by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The popular TV personality said on June 5, 2023, that he will not be intimidated by the suit, stressing that "any idiot can go to court"

The finance minister sued the local language broadcaster for suggesting that he [finance minister] has taken 10% of the $3 billion IMF loan

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular television personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart has said a defamation suit that has been filed against him by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta does not scare him.

A story published by Onua TV disclosed that Captain Smart has said he welcomes the suit filed against him at the Accra high court on June 2, 2023, stressing that "any idiot can go to court".

L-R: Captain Smart and Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Facebook/@captainsmartmedia, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

He, however, said on Monday, June 5, 2023, during his popular morning show programme, Fabewoso, that the suit has not officially been served on him, even though the court documents have gone viral on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why Ofori-Atta has sued Captain Smart

According to the finance minister the Onua TV personality on May 22, 2023, during his show "Maakye with Captain Smart", a local language morning programme, made the following remarks:

"Are you aware that Ken Ofori Atta has taken his 10% of the IMF money?"

"Every loan we take he takes 10%"

A page from Ofori-Atta's defamation suit against Captain Smart. Source: Facebook/@kwakureach23

Source: Facebook

The suit alleged that those remarks were false, fabricated and deliberately uttered to denigrate the image of the minister in the eyes of right-thinking members of the public.

Ofori-Atta is begging the court to grant his request to compel Captain Smart to pay him GH¢10 million as general damages for defaming.

He also wants an apology and retraction of those remarks by the TV personality.

Captain Smart's arrest and release spark fear

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Captain Smart's arrest by the national security operatives in October 2022 sparked renewed concerns about the lack of freedom of speech in Ghana.

Many journalists, social commentators and interest groups condemned the arrest and demanded his release.

Captain Smart was released on Wednesday evening shortly after an uproar on social media.

The Onua TV/FM morning show host had alleged that the president is neck-deep in illegal mining in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh