Ghana's Vice President-elect, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, has promised to hold the door open for other women to succeed

She said the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government would prioritise inclusivity and empowerment in its governance

She added that barriers that hold women and other vulnerable groups back would be eliminated during her tenure

Ghana’s Vice President-elect, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has vowed to pave the way for other women to succeed in her history-making role.

Following the declaration of the 2024 presidential election results, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang became Ghana's first female vice president-elect.

Jane Opoku-Agyemang says her tenure would be one of inclusivity and gender empowerment.

Reaffirming her commitment to inclusivity and women empowerment, she stated that her achievement was not simply a personal win but a platform through which she can create opportunities for countless others.

She said that in her upcoming tenure serving Ghanaians by the side of John Mahama, she would not just open the door but would hold it open for all those who wish to travel her path to enter.

Touting the NDC's inclusivity, she said the party was committed to breaking barriers and empowering other women to follow in her footsteps.

Jane Opoku-Agyemang further stressed that the country needs the collective efforts of both genders to rescue it from economic ruin.

“This country is not going to be built only by half the gender,” she said.

She urged Ghanaians to embrace inclusivity and empowerment by contributing to the collective goal of improving the lives of marginalised communities.

Gifty Anti congratulates Jane Opoku-Agyemang

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti wrote an emotional message to Ghana's first-ever female vice president, Professor Jana Naana Opoku Agyemang, after the 2024 presidential general elections.

The outspoken television host congratulated former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress on winning the 2024 election.

A few days before the 2024 Ghana elections, the published author celebrated all the female politicians contesting in the polls to inspire young women to attain higher heights.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

