Denise Nana Konadu Derkyi, a recent graduate from Ashesi University, has become the CEO of Forever Sole Mates, her own company

With a passion for footwear and inspiration from her father's involvement in designing slippers, Denise embarked on her entrepreneurial journey

Despite challenging economic conditions, she tells YEN.com.gh that she has achieved strong sales growth and maintained stable prices for her products

With a degree in Business Administration, Denise equipped herself with practical experience in the business sector during her National Service at PwC Ghana.

With a degree in Business Administration, Denise equipped herself with practical experience in the business sector during her National Service at PwC Ghana.

2022 Ashesi University graduate becomes CEO in 1 year Photo credit: Denise Nana Konadu Derkyi via WhatsApp

When asked about her inspiration for starting her shoe company, Denise shared with YEN.com.gh:

"I personally love everything about the foot/footwear, but as a lady, I know we have a lot of variety when it comes to footwear, so as I prayed about something I could start, I was given this wonderful idea by God. Also, my dad loves slippers a lot and usually gave his own designs to shoemakers to produce what he wanted, which was also something I liked and began to take an interest in".

Despite challenging economic conditions, Denise proudly stated,

"Not only have we experienced strong sales growth over nearly a year, but we have also successfully maintained stable prices for our products."

Denise's journey serves as an inspiration to young entrepreneurs, showcasing the power of passion, prayer, and perseverance in achieving success.

