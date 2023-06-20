Anas Aremeyaw Anas has dropped a major hint about his upcoming investigative report which he said would be released before the general elections in 2024

The internationally renowned investigative reporter told DW TV that the details in the report would shake Ghana's political foundation

Anas disclosed during the interview with DW TV on June 19, 2023, that despite the attacks on his personality in recent times, he remains committed to fighting corruption

Renowned investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has disclosed that he will soon release an investigative report before the 2024 elections that will have far-reaching consequences.

The masked journalist told DW TV's Michael Oti during a live Facebook programme on Monday, June 19, 2023, that despite the recent attacks on his personality, he remains committed to rooting out corruption at state agencies.

"The work that I am doing now might be the last before we get into the election but already the signs are very clear. I can tell you the foundations will be shaken," he said.

Asked by the host of the programme if it will be Ghana's "political foundations" that would be shaken, the feared journalist responded with an emphatic "yes".

He, however, declined a nudge by the journalist to provide more details.

Anas' investigative reports have always been explosive, albeit controversial sometimes.

His last big report exposed the rot in football administration in Ghana and led to the sacking of then-GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi has been fighting the criminal case that has ensued over the report in court.

He claims he was baited by undercover investigators with hidden cameras and other gadgets and that the report about Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team distorted facts to suit their interests.

Nyantakyi claims he has been a victim of Anas extortion schemes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Kwesi Nyantakyi recently celebrated the ruling by a high court judge on Anas Aremeyaw Anas' defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong.

The former GFA boss said on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that the ruling vindicates his position that Anas is up to no good and was only in the business of destroying people's reputations for his personal gain.

Kwesi Nyantakyi further disclosed after the ruling that Anas once tried to use a lecturer to extort money from him.

Anas teams up with CNN for new exposé on dangers of journalism in Ghana

Last year, YEN.com.gh reported that Anas partnered with CNN for the release of secret videos that capture the dangers of being a journalist in Ghana.

The video compilation, which was released on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 10 pm on CNN, attracted some negative comments on social media.

Some people on Facebook thought Anas was corrupt and hides behind his investigative journalism work to break the law.

Anas’ GH¢25m defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong dismissed

Also, a High Court in March 2023 threw out a defamation suit filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas against the maverick politician, Ken Agyapong.

The case was filed in 2018 after Agyapong produced his famous "Who Watches the Watchman" documentary to counter Anas' journalist practices.

Anas was demanding GH¢25 million in aggravated damages from Ken Agyapong, but the court presided over by Justice Eric Baah ruled on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, that Anas' case had no merit.

He also berated Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team for practising investigative "terrorism" and not "investigative journalism".

